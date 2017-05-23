





The composer David Arnold is known for many beautiful pieces of music -- among them the soundtracks to Sherlock, Independence Day and The Young Americans -- but on Sunday night, one particular song was on his mind -- the track ‘You Know My Name’, which he composed with Chris Cornell, of Soundgarden and Audioslave, who passed away unexpectedly in recent days, at the age of just 52.

“"I wrote that song with Chris and he was a close friend,” Arnold said on the show. “He was an egoless collaborator and a lovely human being. His voice was extraordinary and that’s why I asked him to do it. I wanted him to sound like how Daniel Craig acted.”

He had no pretensions about him,” Arnold added. “His prime concerns were his family and his wife. He felt like someone who had found himself.”

Arnold’s criteria for song-selection on the show was simple, he said: it was all about atmosphere. “Each song feels like liquid velvet,” he said. “Maybe I did it too late at night, I don’t know. But there is this beckoning to you to enter the worlds the songs create.”

The Grammy-winning composer played tunes by Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra and his own family: Damien Rice is his second cousin and Arnold spoke about how he helped Rice to create the millions-selling record O, funding the album, after Rice was turned down by several record companies.

"It made me happy to do it,” Arnold said. “I was knocked sideways by how amazing it was. People did turn down the Beatles as well.”

Listen back to the show in full below.











David Arnold's Playlist

McAlmont and Butler 'Yes' Nancy Sinatra 'You Only Live Twice' Stevie Wonder 'Living for the City' Damien Rice 'Blower's Daughter' Gerry Rafferty 'Baker Street' David Arnold and Bjork 'Play Dead' Daniel Lanois 'Still Water' David Bowie 'Heroes' Jane Siberry ‘Calling All Angels’ KD Lang ‘Wash Me Clean’ John Grant ‘Pale Green Ghosts’

12 Eurythmics ‘Jennifer’





