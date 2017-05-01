David Gray was never all that comfortable with the idea of fame. But when he released his fourth album White Ladder back in the 1990s, he had to get used to it pretty fast.

"It was extreme," David said on Songs in the Key of LIfe on Sunday, of his arrival into the spotlight. "It's like some weird puberty that you have to go through. I remember getting mobbed in Sainsbury's. I never got the salami I was after. White Ladder became this remarkable story. It took a bit of getting used to."

Now, as the 20th anniversary approaches of that album -- which made chart history in Ireland as the biggest selling record in Ireland of all time -- David is in planning mode.

"There are all kinds of anniversaries rearing their heads," he said. "In October of this year, it'll be the 25th anniversary of my first single. I do feel I should mark these occasions. It was unbelievable what happened with White Ladder. I'm definitely going to do a tour to commemorate my first gigs in Ireland, and the 25th anniversary of my first gig in Whelan's."

A Whelan's gig for White Ladder? Sounds like you'll need to snap up your tickets fast...

David loved the idea of picking music for the show -- he has diverse tastes, ranging through indie and electronica. "I listen to a really broad range of stuff. I'm fascinated and ever intrigued and thirsty for more things I don't know about. Sounds being turned on their heads."

Including songs from Massive Attack, Orbital and Bob Dylan on his playlist, David started the show with The La's and 'There She Goes', a little chunk of pop brilliance. "It's got to be one of the best pop singles ever. It reeks of the north of Liverpool, and Liverpool is a place I love dearly. I'm a Manc of birth, moved to Wales, but I went to art school in Liverpool and I was there when this record came out."

Listen to the show in full below:

David Gray's Playlist