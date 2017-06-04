On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Dela Restaurant's Co-Owner Joe Bohan and Head Chef, Alan Gosker.

The Galway Restaurant on Dominick Street is going back to their roots... The westend eatery is celebrating the addition of a new Polytunnel which means that into early 2017, Dela Farm will be supplying the restaurant with vegetables, herbs and salad throughout the summer.

We're open Sunday Evening from 6 & from 10:00 for Brunch Friday-Monday for the weekend that's in it. pic.twitter.com/nkOWR5dtfz — dela (@Delagalway) June 1, 2017

Dela Restaurant and farm are perusing a sustainable ideal that allows the westend Restaurant to support the local economy and community to produce creative, nutritious and honest food across all Dela menus.

You can find out more about the amazing Dela Restaurant and even book yourself a table on their very own website via the following link: http://dela.ie/