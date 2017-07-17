Skin problems can be a tricky one to figure as spots in different areas of the body can all have different meanings.

This morning on the show Dermot and Dave spoke to Selene Daly a Dermatology Nurse based at the University Hpsotal Sligo.

She has been involved in rolling out awareness programmes at regional and national level.

She spoke to us about a wide range of topics including a new fad called the Nightangale facial.

It involves having a mixture of rose water and finely ground nightingale droppings spread across the skin.

It's said to act as act an age-reversing exfoliant.

Selene spoke to Dermot and Dave about that and much more earlier.