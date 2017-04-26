It's time lads!

Dermot & Dave are coming to a town near you and they want YOU to join them.

The Dermot & Dave Ah Sure Look It Tour has been making it's way around the country over the past few months.

Pee your pants to Say Stuff To The Music and the one and only Tony Cascarino live in the flesh has to be seen to be believed!

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ie.

(More bad things will happen to Dave if you don't get yours now...)