This is the new track from the brilliant Arcade Fire and it's called 'Everything Now'

Lots have people have said that it has a very similar air to 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA

BUT...and it's a big one

We played it today and lots of you keen ear detectives noticed something far closer to home.

At about 45 seconds in to this video you will hear something that will be very familiar to you if you were brought up by a mad little red head who hid a in a box and had a magic door.

Exactly...now listen to this:

Let's hope he makes a special appearance out of his box at Malahide Castle.