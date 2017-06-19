Over the weekend Robbie Williams got smothered in knickers when he blasted out a cover of Joe Dolan:

This Would Make You Proud Of Ireland And Joe Dolan - fair play to Robbie Williams, a man of his word pic.twitter.com/N2ZB38M5h1 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) June 18, 2017

Then we spotted this last night and thought we'd been sucked into some kind of parallel world.

It's Robbie's TT buddies and a topless Gary Barlow doing his best Kurt Kobain.

Our biggest shock wasn't seeing them cover Smells Like Teen Spirit, it's the fact they've got instruments in their hands.

Take That performing Smells like Teen spirit has to be one of the most embarrassing things that's ever happened pic.twitter.com/lc1QVcTSIH — I DON'T KNOW HER (@I_Dont_Know_Her) June 18, 2017

You can contact the show anytime on al@todayfm.com