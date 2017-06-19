All apologies.

Over the weekend Robbie Williams got smothered in knickers when he blasted out a cover of Joe Dolan:

 

Then we spotted this last night and thought we'd been sucked into some kind of parallel world.

It's Robbie's TT buddies and a topless Gary Barlow doing his best Kurt Kobain.

Our biggest shock wasn't seeing them cover Smells Like Teen Spirit, it's the fact they've got instruments in their hands.

