Dimitri From Paris Special
Kelly-Anne Byrne got to catch up with the one and only Dimitri From Paris and chat about everything from his beginnings as a dj to his deep love of soul/disco.
You can listen interview below.
Kelly-Anne Byrne got to catch up with the one and only Dimitri From Paris and chat about everything from his beginnings as a dj to his deep love of soul/disco.
Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It’s like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.