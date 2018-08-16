Are we a nation of moaners? Sometimes! So why can’t Irish people make a complaint in a restaurant? Apparently, we all just eat and say nothing, even if food or service is poor.

I am not one of those people. If you’re paying for goods or a service, you should get what you pay for! And if you don’t, there’s a respectful way to highlight your dissatisfaction… isn’t there?

“Hey Paula, have often sent food back or complained if it wasn't up to standard. Nothing gets me more than paying a big price for steak, for it to come out overcooked!”

“I worked in kitchens many years ago... never send back food to the chef with a complaint! Complain yes....but don't send back....your food will be sabotaged lol!”

“Morning Paula, I often think you more you complain the more you find to complain about. I rarely complain because I rarely have to. The girl I work with is a pain in the ass to eat lunch with because if something is going to be wrong it will be with hers!”

“Hi Paula. I most definitely do complain and have asked to go to the kitchen once or twice; but I also compliment when it is deserved! I have a page on FB 'The Food Review' - Just for Fun. I always pay my way and give a true account!” - Peter in Stradbally Laois

“Paula at a work function a few weeks ago, a colleague complained about the speed of service at a restaurant. It's not going to kill me to have an extra 10 minutes of conversation with the people I came with… maybe he hates us actually!”

“Hi Paula, I think it does depend a little bit on the level of awfulness - I’ve complained in the past when I got a slug/worm thing in my salad in Killarney, I also complained the time I got a sliver (think full circular skinny piece of. Metal) of a tin can in my salad in a pizza chain and the worst ever was my partner got a FULL plastic glove in his salad at a ball we were at a few years ago in a hotel in limerick - I prob wouldn’t complain unless significant reason to!” - Lainey

“Hi Paula. Was at a hotel carvery and I got a yellow marigold finger in my mash. When I told the chef he let a roar at the kitchen porter who was wearing red marigold gloves. Did you have yellow marigold on. To which he replied ya... I lost a finger when I was mashing the spuds. So I had to change them. Talk about a mass exodus like!” - Joe in mayo

“Paula I manage a restaurant . If something is wrong with one of my customer's food, I certainly want to hear about it. There's nothing more frustrating than a silent table that just complains on social media. It doesn't even have to be unpleasant for anyone!”

“Paula I waitressed in New York for a summer and I still remember asking one table, How's everything? and twice they said everything was good. Then, when they left, they left no tip and a list of everything they didn't like about their meals on the credit card receipt. Like, the waitress is there to help you, it's okay to admit it's wrong and send food back!”

“Paula - There's a big difference between 'THIS IS HORRIBLE I WANT MY MONEY BACK' with the meal almost gone and "excuse me this isn't what I ordered/is wrong/etc would I be able to get a replacement please?”