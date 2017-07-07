If you're a secret shower singer and love bursting your lungs to Bonnie Tyler then you need Singalong Social.

Aoife McElwain is the Craic Choir Queen and she told Al all about it...

It’s not karaoke – it’s what it says on the tin – dozens of people singing along together at the top of their voices to well known songs.

Aoife started out doing it in her kitchen....then a Dublin pub

Hosts it on a Sunday night to help people beat The Fear

She grew up in a musical family but hated the pressure to sing a party piece at parties

The music is themed – eg 90s Boybands; Power Ballads; Alanis Morrisette’s entire Jagged Little Pill album.........DIVA night....TLC v Destiny’s Child

People love it cos it’s so UNCOOL that it’s cool!

(Credit for the amazing pic above to Anna Kerslake photography)

It started accidentally out of a group singing session sesh:

The Sing Along Social started sort of by accident last September with a Jagged Little Pill sing along @mvpdublin 💕 pic.twitter.com/osbaiKepc0 — Sing Along Social (@singalongsocial) March 8, 2016

From that to this. Look at the craic. This is Aoife doing her thang at Electric Picnic:

NEXT FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

Clonmel Junction this Sunday

Galway Arts Festival

Electric Picnic