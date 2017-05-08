Does Anyone Remember This?
Deidre sent us a plea for help today:
Hi Al I wonder would your listeners be able to help I want to find a DVD of a show my daughter watched when she was 4 she's now 27 it was a lamb with a lady and the lamb sang a song about love I would probably be able to sing a bit of it if I had to I ...
The lyrics are
Skins ma rinky dinky do
Skin a ma dinky do
I love you rep
I love you in the morning and in the afternoon I love you in the evening underneath the moon.
I love you"
Thanks, Deirdre
We had a HUGE response and you guys came up with this: