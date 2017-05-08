Deidre sent us a plea for help today:

Hi Al I wonder would your listeners be able to help I want to find a DVD of a show my daughter watched when she was 4 she's now 27 it was a lamb with a lady and the lamb sang a song about love I would probably be able to sing a bit of it if I had to I ...

The lyrics are

Skins ma rinky dinky do

Skin a ma dinky do

I love you rep

I love you in the morning and in the afternoon I love you in the evening underneath the moon.

I love you"

Thanks, Deirdre

We had a HUGE response and you guys came up with this: