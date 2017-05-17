What does Donald Trump and Legally Blonde's Elle Woods have in common?

More than you would think!

Both are blonde, both are American and they both deliver the same speeches, nearly word-for-word.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon have created the best comparison, which pretty much proves the Donald lifted his commencement speech straight out of Legally Blonde.

Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Two blondes, two speeches, endless laughs.