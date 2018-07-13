This is not for the faint-hearted.

Her videos accumulated millions of views on social media (she has 3.9 million Youtube subscribers) so it was inevitable that the world's most famous popper would get her own TV show.

It's like Embarrassing Bodies on Channel 4 but focused on MEGAZITS and growths.

If you've ever popped a zit and reveled in the satisfaction this this is for you!

Brings a whole new meaning to body popping.

"HEY POPOHOLICS!!" (ewwwww)

Who’s ready for the SQUEEZE? My new series #DrPimplePopper PREMIERES TONIGHT! 10/9c on @TLC 😜💥 pic.twitter.com/f8QpkHTaNZ — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) July 11, 2018

Some of those taking part are very excited:

But in all seriousness it has changed people's lives!