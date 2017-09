Move over James Cordon and your carpool karaoke.

Forget about coffee with Seinfeld.

Driving with Conan is the next big thing when it comes to celebrities being filmed driving around in cars.

You don't get bigger than Tom Cruise either, who was Conan's first guest in the passenger seat.

Turns out Tom Cruise is actually gas, which he fully confirms at the very end of this brilliant yet awkward drive through London.