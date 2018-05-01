We need to get this going around the country

It was only a matter of time before this happened!

These geniuses have created their very own office Ah Sure Lookit.

With the grand prize of 'a bottle of something,' they've kicked it off with A B C.

Guesses are popped on the white board before a cut off time and so far there is no winner.

Good idea for offices around the country, if you do set one up send in your pics to dermotanddave@todayfm.com