Drop Dead Twice is a business set up by two married couples almost 6 months ago and it is proving a hit!

Edel and Noel Kavanagh and David and Kelly O'Malley all joined Conall in the studio this week to tell him about their niche little business.

Located upstairs at the Tivoli Backstage, Drop Dead Twice is Dublin's only Bring Your Own Cocktail Bar.

How does it work? Book your slot, bring your spirit and they do the rest.

Originally the bar was only intended to be a Pop Up running only up until Christmas but as they told Conall, due to their massive success they are continuing their businesses into 2017.

Interested in checking out the bar for yourself?

Then check out their website via the following link: http://www.dropdeadtwice.com/