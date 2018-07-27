"Okay guys I'm going to head back to the tent to get changed I'll see you at the ba....Ooooooooh shite."

Festival goers in Germany got an intents (yes!) surprise when a little dust devil appeared put of nowhere, ripped their tents out of the ground and flinging them through the air.

However, it turned out okay for Brian. He got sick all over his tent and now he's hoping it gets lost so none of the lads can blame him. Nice one Brian.

And here is some close up footage: