Ed Sheeran, guitar in hand, is the latest celebrity to join James Corden for some carpool karaoke.

In between singing Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You, Ed agreed to take part in a Malteser challenge and also revealed what happens when you go on the lash with Justin Bieber in Tokyo.

Somehow the pair ended up on a golf course and Ed ended up standing over Justin, who had a golf ball in his mouth.

The Biebs urged Ed to take his best shot and because the pair were more than a few 7Ups in, Ed took a swing and missed, clocking Bieber straight in the face.

Who said rock n' roll was dead?

It's a pretty great carpool karaoke from start to finish, but be warned - for some reason you'll crave a packet of Maltesers after watching.