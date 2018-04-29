Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 29th
Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
Something Happens – Hello Hello Hello (petrol)
Transvision Vamp – Baby I Don’t Care
The Wonderstuff – Size Of A Cow
Therapy? – Screamager
James – Laid
Utah Saints – Something Good
Bjork – Big Time Sensuality
Whipping Boy - When We Were Young
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – The Only Living Boy In New Cross
The Stunning – Half Passed Two
My Little Funhouse – I Want Some Of That
The Farm – Groovy Train
Christy Moore – Welcome To The Cabaret
A-House – Call me Blue
Manic Street Preachers – Motorcycle Emptiness
The Frank & Walters – Colours
An Emotional Fish – Celebrate
Rage Against the Machine – Bulls On Parade
PJ Harvey – Sheela Na Gig
The Golden Horde – Friends In Time
Van Morrison – Caravan
Grant Lee Buffalo – Fuzzy
Hot House Flowers – I Can See Clearly Now