Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro

Something Happens – Hello Hello Hello (petrol)

Transvision Vamp – Baby I Don’t Care

The Wonderstuff – Size Of A Cow

Therapy? – Screamager

James – Laid

Utah Saints – Something Good

Bjork – Big Time Sensuality

Whipping Boy - When We Were Young

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – The Only Living Boy In New Cross

The Stunning – Half Passed Two

My Little Funhouse – I Want Some Of That

The Farm – Groovy Train

Christy Moore – Welcome To The Cabaret

A-House – Call me Blue

Manic Street Preachers – Motorcycle Emptiness

The Frank & Walters – Colours

An Emotional Fish – Celebrate

Rage Against the Machine – Bulls On Parade

PJ Harvey – Sheela Na Gig

The Golden Horde – Friends In Time

Van Morrison – Caravan

Grant Lee Buffalo – Fuzzy

Hot House Flowers – I Can See Clearly Now