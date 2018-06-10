Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - June 10th
7 – 8 pm
Oasis – Colombia
Plastic Bertrand – Ça Plane Pour Moi
Air – Kelly Watch the Stars
Björk – Violently Happy
William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
Kraftwerk – Computer Love
The 5678s – Woo Hoo
Seu Jorge – Rebel Rebel
The Cure – Fire in Cairo
Mexrissey – Suedehead
Crowded House – Four Seasons in One Day
Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen
8 – 9 pm
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Modest Mouse – Dashboard
Etta James – Something’s Got a Hold on Me
Blind Melon – No Rain
Ian Brown – Billie Jean
Nada Surf – Popular
Faith No More – Epic
Biffy Clyro – Many of Horror
Elbow – One Day Like This
Nick Cave – Ship Song
Portishead – Glory Box
REM – Half a World Away