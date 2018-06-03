James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing

Martha reeves And The Vandellas – Heatwave

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack

Marlene Shaw – California Soul

Wilson Pickett – Land Of 1000 Dances

Sam & Dave – Soul Man

Stevie Wonder – For Once In My Life

Bill Withers – Use Me

Aretha Franklin – Think

Al Green – I Wanna Hold Your Hand

Otis Redding – Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay

Shirley Ellis – The Clapping Song

Janis Joplin – Another Piece Of My Heart

Sam Cooke – Bring It On Home

The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil

Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire

The Primitives – Crash

Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation

Phil Oakey/Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams

David Bowie – Modern Love

The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio

Nick Cave – Into My Arms

The Lost Brothers – Where The Shadow Goes

The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze