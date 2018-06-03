Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - June 3rd
James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing
Martha reeves And The Vandellas – Heatwave
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack
Marlene Shaw – California Soul
Wilson Pickett – Land Of 1000 Dances
Sam & Dave – Soul Man
Stevie Wonder – For Once In My Life
Bill Withers – Use Me
Aretha Franklin – Think
Al Green – I Wanna Hold Your Hand
Otis Redding – Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Shirley Ellis – The Clapping Song
Janis Joplin – Another Piece Of My Heart
Sam Cooke – Bring It On Home
The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil
Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire
The Primitives – Crash
Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
Phil Oakey/Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
David Bowie – Modern Love
The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio
Nick Cave – Into My Arms
The Lost Brothers – Where The Shadow Goes
The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze