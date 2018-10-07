Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - October 7th
Oasis – Cigarettes And Alcohol
Thin Lizzy – Whiskey In The Jar
The Doors – Alabama Song
Terrorvision – Tequila
Dr Feelgood – Milk & Alcohol
AC/DC – Have A Drink On me
Guns And Roses – Night Train
The Pogues – Streams Of Whiskey
Snoop Dogg – Gin + Juice
Bran Van 3000 – Drinkin’ In LA
Floyd Dixon – Hey Bartender
Rory Gallagher – Too Much Alcohol
The Housemartins – Happy Hour
The Clovers – One Mint Julep
George Thorogood – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
Tom Waits – The Piano Has Been Drinking
Semisonic – Closing Time
Ian Brown – F.E.A.R
Christy Moore – Delerium Tremens
Primal Scream – Loaded
Mundy – Gin & Tonic Sky
The Dubliners – Seven Drunken Nights
Oasis – Champagne Supernova
Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine
The National – All The Wine
Bob Dylan – Moonshiner
Frank Sinatra – One For My Baby
Joni Mitchell – A Case Of You
The Felice Brothers – Whiskey In My Whiskey
Chris Stapleton – Tennesse Whiskey
Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood – Summer Wine
Dean Martin – Lil Ol Wine Drinkin Me
Otis Redding – Champagne And Wine
Kris Kristofferson – Sunday Morning Coming Down