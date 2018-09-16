Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - September 16th
7-8pm
The Soupdragons – I’m Free
Salt ‘n’ Pepa – Push It
R.E.M – Orange Crush
Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
Cake – I Will Survive
Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
Chuck Berry – No Particular Place To Go
Martha And The Muffins – Echo Beach
An Emotional Fish – Celebrate
Oasis – Roll With It
The Jam – Eton Rifles
8-9pm
David Bowie – Life On Mars
The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
The Undertones – Mars Bars
Eels – Susan’s House
System Of A Down – Chop Suey
Presidents Of The United States – Peaches
Steely Dan – Reelin’ In The Years
Prince – Raspberry Beret
Cream – The White Room
Hot Chip – Boy From School
The Jesus And Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
9-10pm
Talking Heads – This Must be The Place
Bread – Make It With You
The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
Tony Tribe – Red Red Wine
Prefab Sprout – When Love Breaks Down
Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine
Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong – The Frim Fram Sauce
Damien Rice – Volcano
Damien Dempsey – Apple Of My Eye
Tom Waits – Eggs And Sausage
Nina Simone – I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Lamb - Gorecki