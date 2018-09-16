7-8pm

The Soupdragons – I’m Free

Salt ‘n’ Pepa – Push It

R.E.M – Orange Crush

Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm

Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson

Cake – I Will Survive

Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper

Chuck Berry – No Particular Place To Go

Martha And The Muffins – Echo Beach

An Emotional Fish – Celebrate

Oasis – Roll With It

The Jam – Eton Rifles

8-9pm

David Bowie – Life On Mars

The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar

The Undertones – Mars Bars

Eels – Susan’s House

System Of A Down – Chop Suey

Presidents Of The United States – Peaches

Steely Dan – Reelin’ In The Years

Prince – Raspberry Beret

Cream – The White Room

Hot Chip – Boy From School

The Jesus And Mary Chain – Just Like Honey

9-10pm

Talking Heads – This Must be The Place

Bread – Make It With You

The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses

Tony Tribe – Red Red Wine

Prefab Sprout – When Love Breaks Down

Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine

Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl

Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong – The Frim Fram Sauce

Damien Rice – Volcano

Damien Dempsey – Apple Of My Eye

Tom Waits – Eggs And Sausage

Nina Simone – I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl

Lamb - Gorecki