Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - September 9th
Oasis – Champagne Supernova
Van Morrison – Crazy Love
Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
4Hero – Les Fleur
George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush – Don’t Give Up
Caribou – Can’t Do Without You
Johnny Nash – I Can See Clearly Now
Zero 7 – Destiny
Tom Odell and Alice Merton – Half As Good As You
The Cure – Lovesong
Leonard Cohen – Susanne
The Smiths – Please Please
Massive Attack – Karmacoma
Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands
Cinematic Orchestra – To Build A Home
Otis Redding – Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Kinobe – Slip Into Something More Comfortable
Chet Baker – I Fall In Love Too Easily
R.E.M – Nightswimming
AIR – All I Need
Mazzy Star – Into Dust
U2 – Running To Stand Still
Sujjan Stephens – Casimir Pulaski Day
Clannad – Theme From Harry’s Game
Harry Nilsson – Everybody’s Talkin’ At Me
Richard Hawley – Open Up Your Door
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Ship Song
Bobbie Gentry – Ode To Billie Joe
Kansas – Dust In The Wind
Tom Waits – Somewhere
Crowded House – Fall At Your Feet
The Pogues – A Pair Of Brown Eyes
Frank Sinatra – Witchcraft
Sade – By Your Side
Bruce – Springsteen If I Should Fall Behind
The Furey’s – The Lonesome Boatman