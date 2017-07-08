Elaine Crowley is no musical snob.

When the TV3 presenter arrived in to pick out songs for Songs in the Key of Life, she gleefully roamed far and wide in her choices, moving from Extreme's More than Words -- a track she used to play on the guitar -- the whole way over to Pitbull, with Fireball, a track that makes her dance. Then there were the newer artists -- Elaine picked young singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers to play on the show. "Her track Alaska is absolutely mind-blowing," she said.

In between songs, Elaine was characteristically candid about her own life and loves, just as she is on on her TV3 show, which is -- somewhat confusingly for people trying to talk about it -- also called Elaine. The Cork-born presenter has battled with depression in the past, and she knows first-hand that it's important to cut yourself some slack in life. "Love who you are, no matter what," she said. "Try to be kind to yourself."

Good advice -- and a very enjoyable playlist.

Listen back to the show in full below:

Elaine Crowley's Playlist

1. The Cardigans 'Lovefool'

2. Extreme 'More than Words'

3. The Beach Boys 'In My Room'

4. Maggie Rogers 'Alaska'

5. Pitbull feat. John Ryan 'Fireball'

6. The Beatles 'Twist and Shout'

7. Portishead 'Wandering Star'

8. 'Summertime' from Porgy and Bess

9. The Kinks 'Dedicated Follower of Fashion'

10. Herbie Hancock 'Cantaloupe Island'