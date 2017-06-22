What is seen can never be unseen.

Remember when Barack Obama said goodbye to the Oval Office, went on holiday and had the time of his life?

Barack Obama is having the best time on holiday with THIS celebrity https://t.co/c4pjWxDyqR pic.twitter.com/RuAGEv7RfK — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) February 9, 2017

Well, now that Enda has retired, he appears to be enjoying his post-leader life. However, while Barack Obama looked cool AF water skiing in Hawaii, Enda has gone for a much more low-key retirement.

In Dublin...

On a bike...

In a retro Mayo GAA tracksuit...

This image of @EndaKennyTD was sent into us by a follower #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/eXcj9cWopX — Mayo GAA Banter Page (@mayogaabanter) June 21, 2017

