Did you know you could swipe over an unwanted digit on the iPhone calculator and it deletes it??

No, neither did we!! But twitter user Censored Dialogue has shown us how....

PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator pic.twitter.com/sBJMlANDNJ — CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) May 3, 2017

Thanks for making our lives that little bit easier Censored Dialogue!