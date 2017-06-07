The 'Ah, Sure, Lookit Tour' is back on the road, hitting a town near you soon this Autumn!

All your favourite characters from the show like Tony Cascarino, Diarmuid Gavin and even Nonie and her chaaaaawclat filled pram will be there and we want you to join them!

Fresh from the first leg of their tour which included shows in Cork, Longford, Limerick, Killarney and Dublin's Vicar Street, Dermot & Dave want to keep this show on the road (literally!) and have announced dates in Sligo, Portlaoise and Galway, to name just a few!

And if you're wondering what type of a show you're in for, just take in this beauty of a video, where Danny O'Reilly from The Coronas walked on stage JUST as Dermot & Dave were doing their best impression of the singer.

Classic.

Here's the full list of dates for the remaining shows of 2017.

Hope to see you there!