FACT: Shania Has Inspired These Line Dancing Legends
Shania is taking over Dublin again tonight at the 3Arena, before she heads for more gigs in Belfast.
Muireann and Pam (now line dancing legends) totally nailed a boot-scootin' routine to Shania's iconic Man, I Feel Like A Woman.
Watch the glorious dancing ode to the half woman/half leopard here:
Our dancing ode to the brilliant half woman/half leopard @ShaniaTwain 🐆🐾🖤🧡💛 #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/t9EaEbOtjh— Today FM (@TodayFM) September 27, 2018