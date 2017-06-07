In 1904 James Joyce was a guest of Oliver St John Gogarty in the Martello tower in Sandycove, Dublin. His visit ended 6 days later with an unfortunate incident involving a handgun. The first chapter of Ulysses, written in 1922, is set in the tower.

The original Dublin Bloomsday in 1954 began with a trip to the same Martello Tower and is now home to the James Joyce Museum.

The Tower will open at 8am on Friday 16 June for a full day of festivities, with actor Bryan Murray reading excerpts from Ulysses at intervals over the morning and early afternoon.

Entertainment for the whole family including street performances, busking, readings from Ulysses, live music, vintage cars and horse drawn carriage tours around the village.

Those attending the festivities are asked to dress in period costumes and the judged winner of ‘The best dressed Joycean’ will win a hamper worth €500.00 from the village.

This years’ celebrations begin at the unearthly hour of 7.30am with gizzards and offal for breakfast.

Like the book we imagine most people won't finish that breakfast.

Gerard Maguire is from 64 Wines in Glasthule...the area that inspired Joyce when he started writing the book...he told Muireann all about their Bloomsday celebration: