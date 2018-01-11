Fancy Naming An Irish Racehorse?
Melbourne Cup winning Irish trainer, former champion Jockey and all round gent Joseph O'Brien needs your help.
He told Muireann that it needs to be no more than 18 characters and clean!
Here is the Tweet Joseph put out last night.
It's already had nearly 3k replies! Our favourite so far is - Man Not Trot
Ever wanted to name a racehorse? Now's your chance! This well-bred filly by Presenting (pedigree below) needs a name and we will name her after the best suggestion made on here that is available. It can't be longer than 18 characters and must be clean! RT and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/28QjhYPBVr— Joseph O'Brien (@JosephOBrien2) January 10, 2018