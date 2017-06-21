TodayFM has teamed up with Tayto Park for an Al Porter Listener Takeover.

We will be broadcasting live from Tayto Park on Friday 30th June to celebrate the opening of the New Viking Voyage Water Ride.

Not only that but we will ride the Cu Chulainn Coaster, we will also be checking out the falconry, the zoo, the delicious food and loads of other fun stuff at Tayto Park.

Tayto Park is only 30 minutes from Dublin.

You need to be over 18 and free to come to Tayto Park on Friday 30th but most importantly you must be great craic!!

You will get to bring a plus one with you to hold your hand!

To be in with a chance of being part of the Al Porter Takeover of Tayto Park go and register below.

And once you've done that check out Taytopark.ie so you can check out all the fun awaiting you!