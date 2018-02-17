Our Sunday Breakfast Book Club is up and running!

January’s suggestion came from Fiona O’Brien and she recommended that we all pick up a Swedish story by Fredrik Backman 'A Man Called Ove.' Val Scott came on the airwaves to give the book a five star review!

And for February's book, listener Jerry Moriarty joined Alison on air to suggest we all get reading Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is the story of a quirky yet lonely woman whose social misunderstandings and deeply ingrained routines could be changed forever—if she can bear to confront the secrets she has avoided all her life. But if she does, she’ll learn that she, too, is capable of finding friendship—and even love—after all.

I am going to be reading this and if you want to take it on, join our club and review it in a few weeks time get in touch on 087 4 100 102 or email me personally on alison@todayfm.com