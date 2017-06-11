On this week’s Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Irene Queally, Director and Founder Pip and Pear Baby Food .

Pip and Pear Baby Food are the new sponsors of Alison Curtis right here on Today FM.

Irene joined Conall fresh from their win at the South Regional Award at the National Enterprise Awards last month.

The business was founded only two years ago in 2015 but are already flying.

WOOHOO!! We won the South Regional Award at the National Enterprise Awards 🎉🍾 #NEAwards #Waterford @LEOWaterford Congrats to all finalists 💛 pic.twitter.com/7gdwfLocyk — Pip & Pear Baby Food (@pipandpearbaby) May 25, 2017

Irene told Conall that she never thought about what children eat until she started having her own, she then couldn't find anything on the shelves that came close to the freshness and nutritional value that she could cook herself.

Most baby food you buy from the store has a shelf-life of about 18 months. Pip and Pear recipes have a shelf-life of 21 days. That means that it is fresh and made to be eaten in a short time, much like a meal you would make at home or keep refrigerated. Irene and her husband also run a restaurant, No 9 Barronstrand Street, in Waterford, so this gave them a good platform to know what parents looked for when trying to give babies and kids the right kind of meal.

When she started out she was creating it for friends and as part of the restaurant offering to customers. Then she won the baby food category at the Blás na hÉireann awards and this pushed her to get moving with the idea. They are stocked in Aldi and SuperValu and have big plans for getting off the Island!!! Irene joins us to tell us the challenges of running this particular type of business and why Ireland has some of the best natural ingredients for quality food products just like Pip and Pear Baby food.

Find out more about Pip and Pear on their website right here: http://pipandpear.ie/