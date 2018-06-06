Ferg is a fan of the ink and he asked his listeners to fire in their own and WOW!!

This is a tattoo of my moms fav 💐 flower geraniums as she passed away 9 years ago and my name my daughter and my moms name it’s my only tattoo and I love it 💕from lynda Mcc in kerry

For my Ironman in Barcelona 2016. Top one from platelets donations when I hit the century of donations 😃😃

"This was to remember by Dad who passed in 2013, fly fishing was our thing when I was a kid"

I got this tattoo of my girl's names with an angel protecting them - Tony

Hi Ferg and Ed... this is my favourite tattoo..... only true legends know the band.....

"It's fair to say my mate is a James Arthur fan"