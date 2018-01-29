Fergal D'Arcy & Today FM want to send YOU to The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard
We'll fly you over to the ceremony and we'll even give you a ticket to an exclusive after-show party! Just be sure to act cool if you bump in to any celebs at the event! ;)
You'll win an exclusive Diamond package that entitles two guests to Level 1 premier seating within the first tier of the arena. The experience also includes a delicious 3-course dinner at a table for 10 in The BRITs VIP Club area before the show, where winners can also enjoy fantastic live music.
Last year saw the 2017 Critics’ Choice Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man perform to diners and in previous years; Sam Smith and James Bay also performed.
The package also includes two tickets to the Official BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard After Show Party so guests can really soak up the glamour of the big event.
The Diamond package is for 2 people and includes:
- Return Flights x 2 - 21st - 22nd Feb
- 2 x Level 1 tickets to The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard (premier dedicated seating)
- Pre-show drinks
- 3 course dinner in an exclusive dining area with wine (shared at a table for 10)*
- 2 x Tickets to the Official BRITs After Show Party
- 1 night luxury hotel accommodation including breakfast**
All you have to do, is tune in to Fergal D'Arcy from 2pm all this week!
Mandatory Terms and Conditions For All Promotions
Terms and Conditions
- Winners and guests must be aged 18 or over.
- Prize packages (and associated tickets) are personal to the Winner(s) and the sale, transfer, resale, donation, or exchange of any tickets and/or part of any of the prize packages is strictly prohibited (including, without limitation, online via an online auction website or online ticket resale marketplace). The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw or make void any and all prize elements if this term is not complied with.
- Winners and guests must abide by the terms and conditions of the tickets which form part of their prize, which can be viewed at brits.co.uk/terms-and-conditions. These terms and conditions are subject to change from time to time and may include the requirement for ticket holders to present valid photo ID and/or other forms of identification (such as debit cards) upon entry to the Event to ensure that the ticket holder is the same as the person named on their ticket. Failure to comply with any of the terms and conditions may result in refused entry, or the ticket holders being required to leave the Event.
- It is a condition of entry that winners and companions agree to take part in publicity accompanying or resulting from the promotion without further recompense.
- The O2 (Venue) reserves the right to refuse entry to The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard to any person regardless of whether they have a valid ticket.
- How to enter: Tune in to Fergal D'Arcy all week (2-4.30pm), enter the competition by sending in your showbiz report. The competition is running from the 29th January to the 2nd February.