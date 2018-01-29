We'll fly you over to the ceremony and we'll even give you a ticket to an exclusive after-show party! Just be sure to act cool if you bump in to any celebs at the event! ;)

You'll win an exclusive Diamond package that entitles two guests to Level 1 premier seating within the first tier of the arena. The experience also includes a delicious 3-course dinner at a table for 10 in The BRITs VIP Club area before the show, where winners can also enjoy fantastic live music.

Last year saw the 2017 Critics’ Choice Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man perform to diners and in previous years; Sam Smith and James Bay also performed.

The package also includes two tickets to the Official BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard After Show Party so guests can really soak up the glamour of the big event.

The Diamond package is for 2 people and includes:

Return Flights x 2 - 21st - 22nd Feb

2 x Level 1 tickets to The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard (premier dedicated seating)

Pre-show drinks

3 course dinner in an exclusive dining area with wine (shared at a table for 10)*

2 x Tickets to the Official BRITs After Show Party

1 night luxury hotel accommodation including breakfast**

All you have to do, is tune in to Fergal D'Arcy from 2pm all this week!

Let Music start something Priceless

Mandatory Terms and Conditions For All Promotions

Terms and Conditions