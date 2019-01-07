The 2019 awards season officially kicked off last night with the Golden Globes. Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner, which you can read all about here.

However, despite it being one of the most star-studded red carpets of the season, one woman managed to steal the show, a woman now being referred to as Fiji Water Lady.

The model, whose real name is Kelleh Cuthbert, was hired by Fiji water to keep the stars hydrated on the red carpet but it seems she had plans of her own.

Kelleh made the most of her time on the red carpet and made sure she was snapped among the stars. The model can be spotted posing perfectly behind some of the world's most famous stars.

Twitter users were quick to spot the girl and #FijiWaterGirl is now being used far and wide.

As photos of the #GoldenGlobes red carpet started to appear online, all people noticed was the woman in the background who was serving...bottles of Fiji Water? https://t.co/SpMAlxHeBd — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 7, 2019

We salute you Fiji Water Girl, serving water and serving looks.