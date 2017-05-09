Things are really heating up in the new trailer for Wonder Woman, which landed online overnight.

The movie tells the story of Princess Diana, who is living on the island of Themyscira. She meets American military pilot Steve Trevor when he is washed ashore. After learning from him about the ongoing events of World War I, she leaves her home for London to bring an early end to the war.

Starring Gal Gadot, who also featured in the Batman V Superman, it looks like this flick will deliver more than enough action.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

The movie comes out here on the 1st of June.