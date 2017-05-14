As many Irish businesses, especially start-ups, know it can be very hard to find the office spaces that meet your requirements.

This week Savills Ireland announced the launch of Workthere, a new venture introduced to help growing businesses find flexible, co-working and serviced office space across the country.

The website offers users a professional, easy and transparent way for providers to let their space and occupiers to identify flexible working space that fits their individual needs.

Workthere will service the entire flexible work space market, including well-known brands such as Iconic Offices, Glandore and Pembroke Hall, as well as smaller providers and single-schemes.

Michael Healy, Division Director at Savills Ireland joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show to discuss the flexible office space service.

To find out more check out their website on: https://www.workthere.com/en-ie/