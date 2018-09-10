Now, this dolphin wasn't smoking a sneaky fag up an oak when he got stuck or let the Cork Ladies Camogie celebration get out of flipper.

This tree was in the water.

Well done to all involved and we hear that Flipper made his appointment to meet Funghi for scoops.

No such thing as an ordinary day in this job!



Last night crews from Anglesea St responded to an animal rescue incident in the Lee.



A distressed dolphin that was trapped by branches was sucessfully rescued by firefighters before heading safely on its way. 🐬🚒 🚨#notjustfires pic.twitter.com/k0goJgipOw — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) 10 September 2018

It's not the first unusual marine spot this week in The Rebel County. This lad was spotted on the Lee.