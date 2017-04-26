This morning, after playing Yellow by Coldplay, Des sent in a Snapchat and said that was his first dance song - he was delighted to hear it! K then got in touch, also via Snapchat and said she is getting married in 6 weeks and they still haven't chosen a First Dance Song!

The listeners of The Early Breakfast came up with loads of suggestions, and songs that K could borrow for her first dance. Lots of people actually went a little askew when it came to first dances as they would embarrassed to dance in front of everyone - with which I can totally identify. I'm more of a freestyler myself!

Anyway, below are loads of suggestions and some advice for K - feel free to share with anyone who's getting married and needs a hand with the music!

On the wedding song, tell her not to leave it too long to choose as the band might need to learn it! Seamie

Morning Paula, I'm getting married on Saturday. What do you think of Rocky Took A Lover? - I'll shine for you? Perfect! And congratulations!

Morning. Getting married during the summer. We are not doing a first dance...not into it. Bit concerned about its effect on people getting up dancing. Whatcha reckon? - as long as the bar is open, I wouldn't worry!

@sweetpmac band couldn't play Bryan Adams "Everything I do " so we had wise man by Elvis gorgeous x 👌🏻 — Annmarie Kenny (@MAYOMAD) April 26, 2017

Hi Paula myself and the wife Denise had Nelly and Kelly Dilemma some strange looks on the ould ones faces, haha! Binchy in Waterford

Hi Paula - we had Andy Williams Can't Take My Eyes Off You as our first dance 4 years ago this September. Expecting our first baby this August! Babs in Clonee

Hi Paula, myself and the beautiful Nuala had Lovecats as our wedding song, Donal

Ours was Better Together by Jack Johnson - Alan and Natasha

Hi Paula we had Best Friend by Queen as our first dance. It's not too slow or too fast which is perfect as neither of us can dance! Married to David 4 years in August. Ash

@sweetpmac 1st 💃🏽🕺cascada,every time we touch, candlelight version, #different💏wedding first dance — James carragher (@jecarragher) April 26, 2017

Hi Paula, we got married in ‘09 our first dance was Friends in Time by The Golden Horde

Hey Paula. Underneath Your Clothes by Shakira. Great reaction by all the older generations at the wedding. We loved it though. Anthony

Nothing Else Matters, Metallica. Horse Brennan

Morning Paula. Hope you're well! We had Hall & Oates, You Make My Dreams Come True - bit of fun and a cool song. Sabrina

Hi Paula, our first song was Have I Told You Lately That I Love You, Rod Stewart version. P J.

We had Can't Help Falling In Love by Lick the Tins. Nearly 2 years ago now.

@sweetpmac Hi Paula first dance 'after all' Cher Peter Cetra 24 years ago still makes me tearful — dave coleman (@davecoleman2) April 26, 2017

Hi Paula, our first dance song was Have I Told You Lately? by Van Morrison. Regards, D in Cork

Howaya Paula. Getting married in August. Our first dance is going to be Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a song called Home. Beardy Brian

Hi Paula myself and my wife had Beyonce Halo as our first dance. Married two years in June and would do it all over again! Declan in Limerick

Bruce Springsteen - And Then She Kissed Me. Romantic as hell with all Bruce's raw passion. Ciara in cork

Hi Paula, we weren't too keen on being the centre of attention for too long and wanting the place hoping so our band learned The Blues Brothers, Everybody Loves Somebody.

Feels like home. Married my best friend last Julia and we are expecting our first baby in October.

Our first dance was Rainy Night in Soho by The Pouges. Five years ago. Classic. Fabian from Donegal

Hi! We had Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell, Aint No Mountain High Enough...married 3 weeks!

Hi Paula. Had the Ramones Baby I Love You and happily married 7 years. Kevin in Tallaght

Hi Paula we had Thin Lizzy Dancing in the Moonlight! Heather

Hi Paula. Ours was Stairway to Heaven which was fine until we realised the DJ was leaving us up there alone for the whole thing. 8 plus minutes. To make things worse I am a foot taller than she is and neither of us can dance. She still hasn't forgiven me! Emmet, Dublin

@sweetpmac Christy Moore "the voyage"...as I'm a ships captain ..still going strong 11 years later..Larry in Arabia. — Lawrence Kilbane (@dooega76) April 26, 2017

Hi Paula we had John Legend All Of Me last year. I recorded it for my wife to be she knew nothing about it. Could you say a big hello to Finola from her husband John, thank you.

Paula our first dance was Leona Lewis A Moment Like This. If I was getting married today, Ed Sheeran’s Perfect is the one I'd go for. Graham in Louth

Morning P, we went with Better by Tom Baxter. Words are so meaningful. I picked that back in '08. - BB

Morning Paula. 9 years ago today I married Adelle and our song was Tom Baxter, Better. KB

Thanks Paula. Balling in the car here. Tom Baxter’s Better was our first song too, chosen because the words were perfect for us. We'd been through some very tough times and it just fit perfectly. J (in tears). But very happy.

Sacrifice by Elton john was mine in 1990. It was no 1 at the time. Mick in Galway

Hi Paula, Kodaline The One was ours.

Our first dance 5 years ago was It Had To Be You from When Harry Met Sally.

Hey Paula, our first dance was The Coronas Heroes and Ghosts. We are married four years today!

Morning Paula. Getting married next year. We’re thinking Bell X1s version of She's A Mystery To Me

Hi Paula I think the best first dance song has to be All I Want Is You by U2 from Stephen

Hi Paula, wife and I are big Otis Redding fans and had That's How Strong My Love Is as our first dance song. Beautiful song, picked by my beautiful wife Karen. 8 years happily married next month. Pa in Limerick

Morning Paula....what about Thunderstruck by AC/D.C. for the first wedding dance....mightn’t do anything for the romance of the occasion but by God would it smash up the dance-floor! Sean in Tralee

Hey Paula when we got married back in 2000 we wanted Bryan Adams Heaven as our first dance. The only problem was the band didn't know this song, so in the end we got Everything I do I do It For You instead. Laineymo

Morning Paula - my first song back in 02 was called, All The Way, a Frank Sinatra Celine Dion duet. I was a big Sinatra fan and my wife loved Celine so perfect compromise, plus the lyrics are only perfect, from Kev

Ray le montane 'you're the best thing' was our 1st dance song @sweetpmac — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) April 26, 2017

Morning Miss Mac, our 1st dance song was At Last - Beyonce version. It got a lot of people crying or clapping as we were together 12 years before she finally took me down the aisle.

Ours was from the first film we saw together - How Do I Live by Trisha Yearwood (Con Air). I walked up the aisle to Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles. Aoife

What about Harvest Moon by Neil young ! Stevin

Morning Paula, Iris by the GooGoo Dolls and Elbow Day Like This. Our 3 girls were flower girls by the time we actually got around to getting married and they still call them the wedding songs. Doc.

Hey Paula. Our first dance song was Olly Murs, Dance With Me Tonight. Good lovely one to kick-start the dancing. Johnny B on the Aircoach

12 years married this summer and our first dance was to Louis Armstrongs Wonderful World. We both love that song. Jim in Abbeyleix.