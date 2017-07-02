Mark O'Reilly was recently named as one of the 30 under 30 most influential people in tech in Ireland by The Sunday Business Post.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Mark spoke to Conall on the phone from Kerry, where he just completed a charity cycle as part of their Health and Wellbeing Week for Primark with proceeds raised will be going to Breast cancer Ireland.

Mark told Conall that in the society we live in it's hard to fit both work and workout into a busy day. That's why he works through companies to combine both.

Mark has also put together health and wellness programmes such as these for both Primark and Facebook along with many other companies who want to combine the two important factors of fitness and business.

To find out more about FitVision download their app or check out the website on: https://www.fitvision.ie/