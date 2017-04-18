As the evenings get longer and sunshine finally washes over our pale skin, the cinema is the last place you'll think of spending your summer evenings.

But every summer Hollywood big wigs release a pile of action blockbuster movies and this year is no different, with the summer releases even hitting our screens a little earlier.

And this year they're so good, you'll want to spend some of your precious sunshine filled hours in a dark cinema.

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 is out next week and it's supposed to be just as good as the one that came before it.

Star Lord, played by the legend that is Chris Pratt, is back to save the universe again, this time with the help of Baby Groot, hands down one of the cutest characters to star in a movie.

War for the Planet of the Apes is also set to pack a big punch with Woody Harrelson playing a deranged general who is hell bent on destroying the apes.

This will be the third installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise, with a war imminent between Caesar, played by Andy Serkis, and Harrelson.

Totes emosh lads.

Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is also set for release this summer.

The World War Two action packed drama features performances from Tom Hardy and Harry Styles (no seriously - that Harry Styles.)

Our very own Cillian Murphy is a Christopher Nolan favourite and will also star in the emotional retelling of the Battle of Dunkirk.

For the kids, Despicable Me 3 will most definitely keep them happy.

And lastly, if having your pants scared off you is your thing, then Alien Covenant is the movie for you.

It's set for release in mid-May and if the trailer is anything to go by, you'll be sleeping with the lights on for a week.