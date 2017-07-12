Shia LaBeouf unleashed an epic drunken rant at police recently as they took him into custodyand.

Bodycam footage from the scene that night shows him repeatedly calling one cop a "dumb f**k" and a "stupid bitch."

In the video the actor lets out an outburst saing "You got a president who don't give a shit about you, and you're stuck in the police force that don't give a f**k about you, so you wanna arrest white people who give a f**k, who ask for cigarettes,".

The footage was obtained by TMZ over the past few hours and has quickly gone viral.