Footage Released Of Shia LaBeouf Verbally Abusing Officers Emerges
Shia LaBeouf unleashed an epic drunken rant at police recently as they took him into custodyand.
Bodycam footage from the scene that night shows him repeatedly calling one cop a "dumb f**k" and a "stupid bitch."
In the video the actor lets out an outburst saing "You got a president who don't give a shit about you, and you're stuck in the police force that don't give a f**k about you, so you wanna arrest white people who give a f**k, who ask for cigarettes,".
The footage was obtained by TMZ over the past few hours and has quickly gone viral.