Anthony Kelly is the Co-Founder and CCO of Glofox, a company which produces management software for Gyms and Studios and raised an impressive 2 Milllion in funding last March!

He wasn't always involved in fitness or software however, as this week on The Sunday Business Show he spoke to Conall about how he originally worked in Law, before making a major career pivot.

Anthony is also the organiser of Ireland's only Health Fitness and Wellness Festival, Wellfest which Team SBS spoke about a few months back following the huge reaction to the festival.

Due to this success of Wellfest there will be more events happening later this year.

Find out more about Wellfest and Glofox by listening back to the podcast and checking out the following website: https://www.glofox.com/ and https://wellfest.ie/