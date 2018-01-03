From Red Rock To Albert Square
She will be known to many Irish viewer as Bridget Kiely from Red Rock.
And now she is set to light up The Square as Ciara Maguire, the ex-wife of Aidan Maguire (played by Patrick Bergin above)
Someone in the Eastenders production team had to get spellcheck on their newest characters name:
Denise McCormack told Muireann all about her Albert Square role and her upcoming stint on Dancing With The Stars
Here she is making her Eastenders debut last night:
It looks like Mrs Maguire is known to the police already?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/P7Y6VAuhye— BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 2, 2018
Altogether now dum dum de dum, dum dum de dum!