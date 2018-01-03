She will be known to many Irish viewer as Bridget Kiely from Red Rock.

And now she is set to light up The Square as Ciara Maguire, the ex-wife of Aidan Maguire (played by Patrick Bergin above)

Someone in the Eastenders production team had to get spellcheck on their newest characters name:

Denise McCormack told Muireann all about her Albert Square role and her upcoming stint on Dancing With The Stars

Here she is making her Eastenders debut last night:

It looks like Mrs Maguire is known to the police already?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/P7Y6VAuhye — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 2, 2018

Altogether now dum dum de dum, dum dum de dum!