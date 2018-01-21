He spent 16 years playing national and international rugby and now Damian Browne is 39 days into his toughest challenge to date. Starting in San Sebastian, La Gomera, Canary Islands and finishing in Nelson's Dockyard, Antigua the 4800kms crossing is a true test of the mental and physical capacities of a human being. Damian will be competing as a solo rower, so no support boat, no company, just himself and a boat load of food surrounded by a vast amount of water.

Damian on Christmas Day

He spoke to Hector on the Sunday Sitting Room this afternoon by satellite phone about his journey so far and the food he's dreaming about;

To support Damien and follow his journey see his daily updates here

And for more information go to http://damianbrowne.com/challenge.php

Behind you all the way Damien!!