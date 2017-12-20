Fair to say the new GBBO Judges are getting on well.

Here the gang are enjoying some cracker jokes over a Christmas dinner..

And now Prue, Noel, Paul and Sandy have got together again for a delightful cover of East 17's Stay Another Day, looking super cosy in their fluffy Christmas parkas!

With fake snow and Noel Fielding's Kate Bush-esque scarf dancing, its a sure fire way to get you in the Christmas mood.

They bring us news of two Great British Bake-Off specials that will air over the festive period!

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 7.40pm and New Years Day at 7.40pm.

Previous contestants Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones will return in Part 1 to compete in the GBBO tent.

Then Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal and Sandy Docherty will compete in more “yummy yuletide challenges” in Part 2.

Tummy is rumbling already!