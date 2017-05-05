#GameOfThronesSpinOffs Is Trending And It's Brilliant
Yesterday it was revealed that HBO have signed deals with both writers and George R.R Marin to create four separate Game of Thrones spin-offs.
And all was right with the world.
Now the inevitable has happened and #GameOfThronesSpinOffs is trending.
#GameOfThronesSpinOffs Two and a Half-man pic.twitter.com/Kb9CWfcUh5— Tommy Cross (@JollyReprobate) May 5, 2017
@mrtonymartin Ramsay Bolton's Kitchen Nightmares#GameofThronesspinoffs pic.twitter.com/EvyqFAEgqL— Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) May 5, 2017
Your 4 new shows:— Ray Skeates (@PisstakeRhaiadr) May 4, 2017
Cersei Shore
Jorah the Explorer
Starks and Recreation
The Old Greyjoy Whistle Test.#GameofThronesSpinOffs
RuPaul’s Dragon Race #GameOfThronesSpinOffs— Greer Macallister (@theladygreer) May 4, 2017
Big Littlefinger Lies #GameOfThronesSpinOffs— Greer Macallister (@theladygreer) May 4, 2017
The Walking Ned #GameOfThronesSpinOffs pic.twitter.com/oryKCFzg8C— Adam C. Bodsworth 👌 (@adambodsworth) May 5, 2017
Classic Game of Thrones banter lads!
We've saved the best for last.
#GameOfThronesSpinOffs Arya Being Served?— Brian Garant (@coldhardtimes) May 5, 2017