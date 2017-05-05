Introducing Cersei Shore and Big Littlefinger Lies

Yesterday it was revealed that HBO have signed deals with both writers and George R.R Marin to create four separate Game of Thrones spin-offs.

And all was right with the world.

Now the inevitable has happened and #GameOfThronesSpinOffs is trending.

 

Classic Game of Thrones banter lads!

We've saved the best for last.

 