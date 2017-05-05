Yesterday it was revealed that HBO have signed deals with both writers and George R.R Marin to create four separate Game of Thrones spin-offs.

And all was right with the world.

Now the inevitable has happened and #GameOfThronesSpinOffs is trending.

Your 4 new shows:



Cersei Shore

Jorah the Explorer

Starks and Recreation

The Old Greyjoy Whistle Test.#GameofThronesSpinOffs — Ray Skeates (@PisstakeRhaiadr) May 4, 2017

Big Littlefinger Lies #GameOfThronesSpinOffs — Greer Macallister (@theladygreer) May 4, 2017

Classic Game of Thrones banter lads!

We've saved the best for last.