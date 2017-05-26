Everyone knows getting stuck in traffic on your way home from work is the worst thing ever, especially when all you want to do is get home and out into the glorious sunshine.

That's exactly what happened to commuters in Sligo yesterday, but they simply couldn't be angry.

What was behind the jam? A family of swans and cygnets presumably on their way to the local watering hole.

Gardai were out to help the birds on their way ... apparently they do this every year.

Derek J Robinson was caught up in the traffic and posted it to Facebook: